Cooling centers open as record setting heat wave continues

DENVER — As Denverites adjust to what has been a record-setting heat wave across town this week, city and county officials have rolled out cooling centers as an additional resource.

According to the City and County of Denver, 10 recreational centers began welcoming the public Tuesday to use a portion of their air-conditioned facility to relax and cool off.

The cooling centers will welcome the public until Thursday, but may extend that timeframe based on upcoming weather conditions.

As Wednesday temperatures rose past the previous record of 96 degrees, which was set in 2020, some residents without central air systems took matters into their own hands.

Zara Florez, of the Highlands area, purchased an inflatable waterslide for her grandchildren to have some fun in while staying cool.

"I'll come out here and put my feet in the water for a minute and probably take three cold, cold showers just to get through it," Florez said.

For others, like Denver resident Bruna De Goes, the heat didn't deter her from taking her children for a stroll around town.

"The number one goal is to still have fun; it is summer," De Goes said.

Even though the kids have a greater tolerance for the blistering sun, what they don't know can still hurt them.

"You have to have hats, sun screen, try to make sure they [children] are indoors, especially with the baby, they can get really overheated, so you want to make sure that they get little breaks," De Goes said.

Temperatures are expected to begin getting cooler Thursday and over the weekend.

