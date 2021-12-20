Construction of noise wall replacement to begin along I-70 between Tennyson, Lowell

DENVER — In January, the Colorado Department of Transportation will begin replacing noise barriers along a 16-block section of Interstate 70 in Denver County.

This project will not only improve the look of the highway, but will reduce noise in the neighborhoods adjacent to it, CDOT said.

Colorado Department of Transportation

The project started in early December, when CDOT and Kraemer North America, LLC began the preliminary work before construction. This included tree removal and building the new concrete wall panels to replace the current timber ones, which have degraded.

The construction will begin on-site in January through March, 2022. Crews will start by demolishing the current walls on the north side of the interstate, starting at Tennyson Street and then moving east to Lowell Boulevard, CDOT said. The crews will begin work on the southern side of I-70 in March through May, starting at Lowell and moving west to Tennyson. This work will mostly occur Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The final part of this project is landscaping restoration, which will run from June into July.

CDOT said drivers may notice several lane and shoulder closures during this time, including:



Right shoulder closures on east and westbound I-70 between Lowell Boulevard and Tennyson Street

Single-lane closures on W. 48th Avenue North and W. 48th Avenue South

Periodic daytime full closures of W. 48th Avenue North and W. 48th Avenue South will occur during installation of the new concrete wall panels

Variable message sign boards will be placed in the neighborhoods in advance of lane closures

