CONCACAF Nations League final brings in thousands of fans to Denver, hope for the future of businesses

DENVER — For many U.S. and Mexican soccer fans, there are few games more important than when both countries come face to face, especially now, during the CONCACAF Nations League final in Denver.

As incredible as it is for Denver to host a game of this caliber, the real dream is the 2026 FIFA World Cup and Denver potentially being a host city.

"Growing up as a soccer player, that is the pinnacle event and you always grow up saying, 'I would love to play at a World Cup.' And then for us to host it would just be... amazing and here in Denver, which is the pinnacle event of soccer, is amazing," said U.S. soccer fan Scott Farina.

A few blocks away from Empower Field at Mile High, Chili Verde is seeing familiar faces in sports fans coming in.

"It’s been very nice. It’s been almost like we are getting back to normal," said Manager of Chili Verde William Gregory.

Usually they’re packed for Broncos games. Now, this is a taste of what things will look like in the coming months. But before then, they’ll have to hire more staff.

"We’re still struggling to get people on and to have enough employees. Right now, we’re extremely busy and we’re just running with a couple and we could have used another hand today, but we just didn’t have it available," Gregory said.

As sports make a roaring comeback, the businesses surrounding stadiums are just as ready to rebound.

"This is what soccer is all about: Bringing people from all over the world and enjoying the game. This is a good feeling," said Mexican soccer fan Victor Zapin.