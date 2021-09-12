Complaints mount against Mobile Home University's tactics

CANON CITY, Colo. (AP) — Complaints are mounting against a Front Range training course called Mobile Home University that teaches investors how to get rich in mobile home park ownership.

The Denver Post reports the course teaches attendees to increase rents “relentlessly” because mobile home owners, contrary to their name, generally can’t afford to move.

Park owners are also taught to remove amenities like pools, playgrounds and laundry rooms to cut costs.

Mobile home parks are unique in America because people often own the homes they live in but not the land on which their homes sit. That makes them vulnerable to the decisions of park owners.

Mobile Home University representatives declined multiple interview requests from The Post.