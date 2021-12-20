Watch
Company: CEO of Denver-based company died in Tennessee small plane crash

Posted at 8:10 AM, Dec 20, 2021
ALCOA, Tenn. (AP) — A Denver-based company says its chief executive officer has died in a small plane crash in Tennessee.

In a Facebook post, MYGOFLIGHT says CEO Charles Schneider died in the plane crash on Thursday near McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville.

The company says he was traveling for business on a single-engine craft, Cirrus SR22. The company says he died at the hospital on Friday.

Alcoa Police say the plane was carrying two occupants when it crashed around 10:30 a.m. Both were hospitalized.

The condition of the second person was not immediately known.

Police say the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are helping to investigate.

MYGOFLIGHT is based in Colorado and sells a variety of gear for pilots and travelers.

