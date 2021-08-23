Community members react to National Western proposal that would create new arena, replace older one

DENVER — The $190-million bond proposal for the National Western Center could take another step forward Monday night, as city council will make a final decision on the proposal and will decide whether to send these measures to the ballot.

But not everyone who lives in the Globeville/Elyria-Swansea neighborhoods is excited about the change.

For his whole life, Alfonso Espino and his family have called the Globeville/Elyria-Swansea neighborhood home. He says the almost $200-million proposal for the National Western Center isn’t what his community needs.

"That is money that should be going into permanent housing, permanent public housing solutions, social program investment," said Espino.

The plan would build a new arena at the National Western Center, preserve and renovate an older one as well as bring in more jobs and money. For Espino, who lives less than half a mile from the National Western complex, this proposal is out of touch with their reality.

"This campus that seeks to be an innovator in food, when I live in a food desert. It seeks to be championing environmental issues, when I live in one of the most polluted ZIP codes in the country. How can it address the problems when it is avoiding them completely?" said Espino.

For that reason, community members and city council members gathered outside the steps of the city an county building to voice their concerns.

They’d like the last remaining piece of public land at the National Western Center to be used to develop a community vision as an act of reparations because they say the National Western dispossessed many of their land.

"It is important for the people who have been harmed to be the ones addressing those harms and offering solutions," said Espino.

The National Western Center proposal is the largest portion of a $450-million measure proposed by Mayor Hancock to help Denver’s economy rebound from the pandemic.