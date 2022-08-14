CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — It's been a somber start to the school year at Castle View High School in Castle Rock.

Students, Audrey Todd and Colton Bellamy were about to start their Senior year but were killed in a suspected DUI crash just days before the first day of school.

“It's been really hard. We’ve had a lot of weird days for the first week because people are depressed. It's hard to feel normal when two of your classmates are missing. It's all difficult," said student Aidan McGinty, who knew both Audrey and Colton.

During these extremely difficult times, the Castle Rock community is stepping up to help the victims' families.

Community comes together to support families of Castle View HS crash victims

The nonprofit Dads of Castle Rock organized a pancake breakfast fundraiser at Castle View High School on Sunday morning.

All of the proceeds will go directly to the families of the four students who were involved in the crash.

"When tragedy strikes our community that’s our call to action, and we’re simply a vessel for the generosity of our community," said Matt Zien, who is part of the Dads of Castle Rock group.

Aidan said he was close friends with Audrey and remembers her as someone who always had a smile on her face.

"It sounds cheesy but she was like a ball of joy. She was always happy, never upset, always trying to make you laugh," he said.

Several people volunteered their time to make the food and hundreds of community members showed up to show their support.

"That mama heart really starts to feel it, and you want to rally around these parents to let them know they have the love of all the moms and dads," said Jess King, who attended the fundraiser.

Aidan says the tragic loss is also bringing his classmates closer together.

"I think this has caused people to realize, I might lose people who are close to me, so I might as well bring them closer. They’re supporting their friends, hanging out a lot more and making people happy," he said.

Two seperate GoFundMe accounts were also set up for Audrey Todd and Colton Bellamy to help their families.

The man accused of killing the two Castle Rock teenagers and injuring two others in the Aug. 5 crash was formally charged with two counts of DUI vehicular homicide and other counts on Thursday.

