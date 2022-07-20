COMMERCE CITY, Colo. – A Commerce City teen is asking for the community’s help after a thief broke into her family’s SUV and stolen her Sweet 16 dress.

Photos provided by the family show the thief shattered the driver side window of the vehicle and slashed the tires of the car before leaving the scene with two dresses, belonging to Socorro Villareal and her daughter, Brianna.

“Please, please help us make her dream sweet 16 come true after this devastating loss,” pleaded a family member on a GoFundMe set up to recover the costs of the stolen dresses.

Villareal is also asking anyone who sees these dresses to let her know. The woman said Brianna had an appointment to get her photos this Wednesday for her party.

“She is devastated and I’m disgusted on how evil people can be,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

If you’d like to help, you can donate to their GoFundMe here.