Commerce City police shoot, kill man armed with knife

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A man armed with a knife was shot and killed by Commerce City officers Monday, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

The shooting happened around noon.

Officers were called to the area of 7500 block of Brighton Boulevard reference a family disturbance in progress.

Upon arrival, police said officers were confronted by a man armed with a knife. At some point, officers opened fire, striking and critically wounding the man.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. His identity has not been released.

No officers were injured.

The 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Team is conducting the investigation.

No further information is available at this time

