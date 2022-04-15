Commerce City police searching for 2 people suspected of attempted murder

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police in Commerce City are searching for two suspects accused of armed robbery and attempted murder.

On Thursday at 8:50 a.m., a male went into a business along the 5800 block of Quebec Parkway and tried to steal several items. When he was confronted by an employee, the suspect allegedly pulled a gun out and fired several shots. At that point, a woman entered the store and with another handgun, fired one gunshot, police said.

Nobody was struck.

Both suspects fled from the store and went into separate Ford F-350 trucks before driving away. Both of the trucks were reported as stolen.

Commerce City detectives identified the suspects as Christopher Diaz, Jr, 26, and Lupe Gonzales, 26.

One of the stolen trucks has been recovered. The other is pictured below from surveillance. It has Colorado license plate 514-ZIX.

Commerce City Police Department

The duo is also suspected of being involved in other recent violent crimes, police said.

Police said Diaz and Gonzales are considered armed and dangerous. If you see them or the stolen truck, call 911.

Anybody with information is asked to call Commerce City Police Department Det. Rich Rodriguez at 303-286-4871 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.