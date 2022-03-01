Commerce City police correct death count from weekend crash

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Commerce City Police Department erroneously reported the death count from a weekend crash and on Monday they issued a correction.

They now say four people were killed, and four others were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of East 112th Avenue and U.S. Highway 85 Friday night.

Police initially reported that five people were killed in the crash, but said on Monday, “Upon further investigation, it has been determined that one of the victims, survived and is being treated for serious injuries.”

All eight victims were in one vehicle when the collision occurred, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

They said a newer model SUV was speeding southbound on U.S. 85 when it collided with another SUV that was turning left onto East 112th Avenue from U.S. 85.

It’s unclear which vehicle the eight victims were in, or which vehicle had the green light.

The four fatal victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Four other people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police said

In a statement, Jeffco Public Schools confirmed some of the students attended Standley Lake High School.

"This tragedy will be felt across Standley Lake High School and will likely impact staff and students in other Jeffco schools who know the students involved," the statement says. " A Jeffco Public Schools crisis team will be on site to support Standley Lake High School students and staff members and work to reach other impacted students and schools as needed as they process these very difficult circumstances."

Denver7 talked to some family members of the victims Saturday. They discussed the challenges the survivors are facing and talked about the ones they lost.

Investigators believe speed was a contributing factor in the crash. They are also looking into whether alcohol played a role.