Commerce City man arrested for alleged internet luring of children, sexual assault

DENVER – Investigators with the Brighton and Commerce City police departments arrested a 27-year-old man Thursday on dozens of charges tied to his alleged luring of children over the internet and sexual assault.

Jose Luis Valdes, 27, of Commerce City, is accused of sending sexually explicit images to juveniles he lured over the internet and sexually assaulting one child, according to the Sexual Assault Task Force that conducted the investigation.

He was arrested on 37 counts of sexual exploitation of a child; one count of sexual assault on a child; one county of sexual assault on a child – pattern of abuse; two counts of internet sexual exploitation of a child; and two counts of internet luring of a child.

Police did not release further information about the allegations but are asking anyone with more information on Valdes or the alleged crimes to call Detective Brandi Brunner at 303-727-3948 or the Commerce City police tip line at 303-289-3626.