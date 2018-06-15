Good morning. Here are 5 Things to Know for Friday, June 15, 2018.

1. Westminster shooting leaves boy dead, mother and child critically wounded

Authorities have arrested a man who police say shot four people in a Westminster parking lot Thursday afternoon. A boy was killed and his mother and brother are fighting for their lives at an area hospital. A fourth victim, an adult male, sustained non-life threatening injuries. Police anticipate releasing more details Friday, including the suspect's identity.

2. Water World reopens

Water World will reopen Friday after untreated irrigation water seeped into the park's water supply forcing the park to shut down Thursday.

3. Crews continue to battle Colorado wildfires

Residents living near the Buffalo Fire were allowed to return home Thursday, but at least seven other wildfires burning in Colorado continue to grow.

4. Rain is coming!

More moisture will return to Colorado over the next several days as the winds aloft blow out of the southwest, bringing a nice batch of tropical air into the southwestern United States.

5. Denver Comic Con and Denver Pride this weekend

Two big events will be taking place in downtown Denver this weekend -- Denver Comic Con is at the Colorado Convention Center and Denver Pridefest will be taking place at Civic Center Park.