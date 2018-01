Comcast increasing internet speeds for existing Colorado customers

DENVER – If you get your internet service from Comcast, you’re about to get a speed boost.

The company is increasing the speed of its internet services for all customers, free of charge, starting this month.

Most customers will be able to get the new speeds by simply restarting their modems. Some customers may have to purchase or lease a new modem to take advantage of the speed boost.

The speed increases range from 5 Mbps on the lower-tier plans to 50 Mbps on higher plans.

Here’s how much Comcast is increasing speeds:

10 Mbps plan: Now 15 Mbps

55 Mbps plan: Now 60 Mbps

100 Mbps plan: Now 150 Mbps

200 Mbps plan: Now 250 Mbps

Comcast says it will notify customers when the new speeds are available and will also notify those customers who will need to get a new modem.

To learn more about the speed increases, head over to colorado.comcast.com.