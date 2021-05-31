Colorado's unemployment rate sees improvement, still higher than pre-pandemic level

DENVER — While thousands of Coloradans have returned to work, the state's current unemployment rate is still short of its pre-pandemic level.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Colorado's unemployment rate for this April was 6.4% — lower than the 12% rate of April 2020 but still higher than the 3% rate of April 2019.

Maria Elena Rivera, a career counselor for Denver's branch of workforce centers, said opportunities are steadily increasing for those in need of a job. In the meantime, she encourages callers to grow their own skill set.

"There are programs out there, and a lot of them are online now," Rivera said. "Take the time to secure that, get that credential because that's only going to make you more marketable."

Resources are offered through the state's database for job seekers, Connecting Colorado.

As of Monday, the site listed just over 100,000 available jobs. Rivera said she encourages the unemployed to take risks and seek out new opportunities they hadn't considered before.

"Don’t give up. Keep hitting the pavement, keep responding to those emails, be diligent. Looking for a job can become a full-time job."

