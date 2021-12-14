Colorado's third omicron variant case detected in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado officials confirmed Tuesday a third omicron variant case has been detected in the state.

The patient is an adult female in Jefferson County. She had recently traveled to Africa, did not have any symptoms and was vaccinated and received a booster shot.

The woman is isolating. CDPHE has been in contact with the patient's contacts, all of whom have been tested. Officials say no additional transmission from this case has been detected at this point.

The variant was detected through routine testing. The state lab then performed genome sequencing on the sample and detected signature mutations of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

Health authorities are still learning about the omicron variant. At this time, it is believed the variant is more transmissible. CDPHE is encouraging all Coloradans who have traveled, been exposed to a known COVID-19 case or are experiencing symptoms to get tested and isolate.

The state is continuing its wastewater surveillance. Last week, State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy announced wastewater surveillance had detected signature mutations of the COVID-19 omicron variant in Boulder's municipal wastewater system.

Officials say it is likely we will begin to see increased evidence of the omicron variant in Colorado.