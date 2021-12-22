Watch
Colorado's mountains will see 10-20 inches of snow Thursday through early Saturday

Posted at 6:16 AM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 08:17:20-05

While the Denver metro area will stay in the 50s and 60s through Christmas Day, the mountains will see another round of much-needed snow later this week, according to the National Weather Service.

The snow is expected to return on Thursday as a storm from the west coast moves eastward. The NWS in Boulder said the best chance for snow across all of the state’s mountains will be Thursday night through noon Friday. A Winter Storm Watch will go in effect from 2 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Saturday for areas around Rabbit Ears Pass, Rock Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range.

Dec 22 2021 winter storm watch, snow totals

Those areas will also see wind gusts up to 50 mph above treeline, which will result in blowing snow and reduced visibility over mountain passes, the NWS said.

Heavy snow is possible north of Interstate 70 starting late Thursday, with 10 to 20 inches of accumulation possible by Saturday at 5 a.m. Lighter snow will fall along the corridor, with 1 to 6 inches possible.

The NWS said there could be a lull in the snow Friday afternoon before it returns Friday evening.

The snow will diminish on Saturday with another round possible on Sunday.

