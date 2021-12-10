Colorado's mountain towns welcome first heavy snowfall

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — The season's delayed snowfall had impacted Colorado's ski resorts and mountain town businesses in one or another, and Thursday's wintry weather provided much needed relief.

"A little delayed, but better late than never," said Ambili Ndumbi, an employee of Copper Top Grill.

The restaurant at the base of Beaver Run reopened on Thursday.

Ndumbi mans the grill outside the restaurant.

"My specialty is my cheeseburgers," he said with a grin.

Inside Copper Top Grill, sous chef Delton Baily said he was thrilled to be back in action.

"Everybody's happy, as you can see, to be back at work," he said.

Breckenridge and other ski towns in Colorado's high country had been suffering from one of the worst snowpacks seen in years.

On Wednesday, snowpack among all drainage basins across the state was at only 49% of the average, according to the National Weather Service.

While the slopes can soon expect to get their crowds of skiers, just north of Breckenridge in Frisco, some businesses felt they didn't need a heavy snowfall to see lots of traffic from visitors.

"Even though the slopes aren’t their normal... what we’ve had in the past with the limited opening and the lack of snow... they’re finding other things to do," said Mary Elaine Moore, owner of Stork and Bear Company and Around the World Toys. "They’re shopping and they’re really enjoying the variety of Main Street and enjoying the different shops and, of course, this is the holiday time."

Finally, it appears Colorado's high country is getting the fresh powder that was on the wishlist.

“Better late than never," Ndumbi said.

