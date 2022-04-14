Colorado's mountain resorts announce last days for ski season

Colorado's mountain resorts are starting to close, though several of the large destinations are aiming to stay open into May.
Depending on snow conditions and any other major winter storms in the mountains, the dates may be pushed further into the spring season.
As of now, these are the dates each ski resort has reported it plans to close:
- Arapahoe Basin: TBD date in June
- Aspen Highlands: Closed
- Aspen Mountain: April 24
- Beaver Creek: April 17
- Breckenridge: TBD date in May
- Buttermilk: Closed
- Chapman Hill Ski Area: Closed
- Cooper: April 17
- Copper Mountain: April 24
- Cranor Ski Hill: Closed
- Crested Butte: Closed
- Echo Mountain: April 17
- Eldora: April 17
- Granby Ranch: Closed
- Hesperus: Closed
- Howelsen Hill: Closed
- Kendall Mountain: TBA
- Keystone: April 17
- Lake City Ski Hill: Closed
- Lee’s Ski Hill: Closed
- Loveland: TBD date in early May
- Monarch: April 17
- Powderhorn: Closed
- Purgatory: April 17
- Silverton: April 17
- Snowmass: April 17
- Steamboat: Closed
- Sunlight: Closed
- Telluride: Closed
- Winter Park: TBD date in mid-May
- Wolf Creek: April 17
- Vail: May 1