Colorado's golf business sees boom during pandemic

DENVER, Colo. — When Fox Hollow Golf Course was forced to close at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, head golf professional Craig Parsybok had no idea what the future would bring.

"We were scrambling for revenue, or so we thought," Parsybok explained. "Instead, we had the best year we've ever had."

According to the Colorado Golf Association (CGA), revenues across the board went up about 25% last year.

"Every golf business benefited," said Colorado Golf Association CEO Ed Mate. "Even things like push carts... you couldn't get them. Equipment sales too. It was all through the roof."

The question now: Can Colorado clubs keep the growth on course? Time will tell.

"As far as the future, we like to say, 'Retain the gain.' That's our goal," Mate said. "That's our goal — to keep the momentum going,"

Mate said he believes the hybrid work environment, spawned by COVID-19, will help.

"Working from home allows people to squeeze in some more golf outings in the mix," said golfer Luke Tetreau. "A lot of business happens on the golf course."

Even as things get back to normal, Parsybok is hopeful the golfing numbers stay strong.

"I know people are gradually going back to work. We're hopeful that it will continue to be a good source of golf for us," Parsybok said.

The CGA is now focusing on continuing to target women for the game. Female membership actually dropped during the pandemic.

Mate is confident the game itself is all it takes to keep new players coming back for more.

"Golf draws you in. It's very addictive," Mate explained. "One shot will bring you back."