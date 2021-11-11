Colorado WWII veteran turns 100, receives dozens of birthday cards

DENVER – A Colorado WWII veteran says he feels “pretty good” for having made it 100 recently.

Mr. Fuller Mitchel, who enlisted in the service when he was just 20 years old, told Denver7 Thursday that while he doesn’t feel like he’s 21, he’s still really happy to be alive.

“I have a lot of memories of the service. I was in the medics in the Army,” said Mitcel. “I was in Tunisia and Italy and was in the hospital as a ward boy,” Mitchel recounted.

The 100-year-old man told Denver7 his time in the service took him overseas for two years, including being “sent up front.”

“I have a lot of things to look back on. I have a lot of photos of my time there, letters…. things like that,” Mitchel said. “I was in the Army three years.”

The veteran said for his birthday this year, he received 58 cards – and more are coming.

Asked about his experience of going through the pandemic after being in the service, Mitchel told Denver7 the pandemic was nothing but a cakewalk compared to being in the service.

As how he’ll celebrate Veterans Day this year?

“Nothing special. I’ll probably watch a little TV and I like to read a lot, but nothing special.”