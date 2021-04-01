Fundraiser aims to help Colorado women delivering babies in May get free medical, mental health support

Delivering a baby is only the beginning of the ups and downs of motherhood. Now, a new collaboration is aiming to provide Colorado moms with support in what’s known as the “fourth trimester.”

The effort is called Strong Mamas, Thriving Babies.

"It’s really to look at the fourth trimester care and the foundation of that baby, which is the mama,” said Dr. Sonal Patel, who co-created the program.

Patel, a pediatrician, runs a home-based service called Nayacare. She partnered with Nikki Brooker, founder of the support group YANAM2M (You Are Not Alone, Mom 2 Mom) to create a special Mother’s Day fundraiser for women delivering a baby in May.

Patel’s Nayacare service will provide in-home pediatric visits for two months, a pelvic exam, breastfeeding support and a mental health counselor. Brooker’s nonprofit will create a community for moms to connect with one another.

“One of the reasons we want to concentrate on moms who give birth in the same month is because when you're in the trenches with a two-week old, or two-month old, you need moms who are in the same trenches,” Brooker said.

They’re hoping to reach at least 10 women in May, depending on how much money they raise. Donations to the program are 100% tax deductible. Ultimately, the goal is to provide support to even more moms delivering throughout the year.

“We really focus on postpartum depression,” said Patel, something she suffered after her fourth child.

She said quality postpartum care has been shown to reduce depression, as well as infant and maternal mortality. It also leads to more breastfeeding.

Brooker said she hopes the program will help them reach moms early, so they can continue to provide support well beyond the “fourth trimester.”

“Every mom needs support, and so we're hoping that this program will just really encourage moms to say, 'You know what, I do need some support' and there's nothing wrong with asking for that,” Brooker said.

If you are delivering a baby in May, or know someone who is, click here.