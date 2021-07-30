Colorado weather updates: Flash flooding possible across much of state through Saturday

DENVER – Most of Colorado is under flash flood watches Friday and Saturday because of heavy rains forecast in multiple waves of rain and thunderstorms over the next 24 hours.

Flash flood watches are in effect for nearly the entire state save for the far Western Slope and far Eastern Plains until 9 p.m. Saturday, and flash flood warnings were issued Friday afternoon for the Cameron Peak burn scar in Larimer County, where more than an inch of rain had fallen by early in the afternoon and up to 2.5 inches more of rain was expected.

Interstate 70 remains closed through Glenwood Canyon Friday after more than 100 people were trapped Thursday night during heavy rains. The Colorado Department of Transportation said the closure there is expected to last through the weekend.

And Highway 14 through Larimer County – between Rustic and Larimer County Road 103 – was closed just after 2 p.m. because of flash flooding at the Cameron Peak burn scar.

3 p.m. | Flash flood warning in Grand County

A new flash flood warning has been issued until 6 p.m. for the East Troublesome Fire burn scar, including Highway 125 and the Drowsy Water Creek area.

Flash Flood Warning in effect until 6 pm for the #EastTroublesomeFire burn area. Highway 125 and Drowsy Water Creek are in the warning area. #cowx pic.twitter.com/P7NB8Ab5DW — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 30, 2021

2:56 p.m. | Williams Fork flash flood warning

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the Williams Fork Fire burn scar area until 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Flash Flood Warning in effect for the southern end of the #WilliamsForkFire burn area, until 5:30 pm MDT. #cowx pic.twitter.com/yhSH0JKO8I — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 30, 2021

2:40 p.m. | Voluntary evacuations along Highway 14

As the National Weather Service extends a flash flood warning for the Cameron Peak burn scar area until 5:15 p.m. Friday, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office issued voluntary evacuation notices for people living along Highway 14 between Shady Rest Lane and Indian Meadows.

The highway was shut down at Larimer County Road 103 to Rustic because of the flash flood warning. The highway is open to local traffic only from Ted’s Place to Rustic.

2:31 p.m. | CDOT confirms more than 100 people trapped early Friday in Glenwood Canyon

The Colorado Department of Transportation says the closure on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon “is anticipated to last through the weekend” and confirmed that 108 people were either evacuated from Glenwood Canyon or had been moved.

CDOT is planning on providing an update on I-70 at 3 p.m.

Noon | Flash flood watches in effect

By 6 p.m. Friday, flash flood watches will go into effect for most of the state, including the metro area. Watches are already in effect for most of Colorado’s mountains, and some flash flood warnings have been issued in Larimer County. Click here for more on the flash flood forecast.

