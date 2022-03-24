Watch
Colorado volunteers needed to help send medical supplies to Ukraine

Ukrainian hospitals are losing critical supplies to Russian attacks, and a group in Colorado is preparing to send medical supplies to the region.
Posted at 5:39 AM, Mar 24, 2022
"It’s horrific to even think of what they do and what level of terror and genocide my people are going through," said Marina Dubrova of Ukranians of Colorado.

Dubrova says she still has family and friends in Ukraine, who tell her that it's increasingly difficult to obtain lifesaving supplies there.

"Russians cut the supply, humanitarian supply, they refuse to open humanitarian corridors," Dubrova said.

Ukrainians of Colorado is working with Project CURE to deliver medical supplies to Ukraine.

The groups are looking for volunteers who can help in their efforts. They have a sign-up page for anyone interested in helping.

