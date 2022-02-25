Watch
Colorado turns to ice-fishing tents to house homeless

Homeless Ice Fishing Tents
David Zalubowski/AP
Tents stand in a long row at the east safe outdoor space in the parking lot of the city of Denver Human Service building in Denver on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. The safe space is home to more than 150 people. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 7:29 AM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 09:29:57-05

DENVER (AP) — Gary Peters has spent the last seven years camping outside of a Denver golf course to avoid sleeping in a public shelter until last summer.

The 75-year-old veteran is among the benefactors of Denver's $4 million investment in a unique attempt at providing homeless people with "safe outdoor spaces" as an alternative to public shelters.

Each community member has an ice-fishing tent with electrical outlets, a cot and a zero-degree rated sleeping bag.

The nearly 42-square-foot tents cost about $300-$400 each.

The project by the Colorado Village Collaborative aims to provide stability and autonomy for people sleeping outside and help transition them to permanent housing.

