Colorado to give in-state college tuition to members of American Indian tribes starting in the fall

Indigenous out-of-state students whose tribes have historical ties to Colorado will get in-state college tuition starting in the fall.

SB21-209, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law Monday, acknowledges that American Indian tribes were forced out of Colorado and requires higher education institutions to give in-state tuition rates to students who are members of the 48 known Indigenous tribes that were in Colorado. Colorado has only two federally recognized tribes still in the state, the Southern Ute Tribe and the Ute Mountain Tribe.

Democratic leadership in both chambers of the Legislature sponsored the bill, and it received bipartisan support.

