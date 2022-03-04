Colorado theater students return to the stage for spring musicals

Many Colorado high schools are bringing back their spring musicals for the first time since the pandemic began.
Here's a partial list:
- Denver Public Schools:
- "Something Rotten" at East High School
- "Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief" at South High School
- "Mamma Mia" at North High School
- Jeffco Public Schools:
- Click here for list of shows at several schools
- Douglas County School District:
- "Matilda" at Rock Canyon
- "Grease" at ThunderRidge
- "9 to 5" at Chaparral
- "Once Upon a Mattress" at Legend
- Cherry Creek School District:
- "Mamma Mia" at Cherry Creek
- "Anatomy of Gray" at Grandview
- "Fiddler on the Roof" at Eagle Crest
- "Sister Act" at Overland
- "Clue" at Cherokee Trail
- Various Plays at Smokey Hill
- Littleton Public Schools:
- "Cinderella" at Littleton High School
- "Footloose" at Arapahoe High School
- "Legally Blonde" at Heritage High School
- Adams 12:
- "Anastasia" at Horizon High School
- Boulder Valley:
- "Sweeney Todd" at Boulder High School
- Poudre Valley:
- "Romeo and Juliet" at Poudre High School
- Thompson Valley School District:
- "Mamma Mia" at Thompson Valley
