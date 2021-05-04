Colorado teen among 40 named as Global Teen Leaders

DENVER – Our younger generation is set to change the world, and not many will have much of an impact as 19-year-old Matine Khaligi.

The Coloradan is one of just 40 teens worldwide recognized as a Global Teen Leader.

“It's a mentorship program, so we get paired with some pretty awesome people in the world,” Khaligi said. “You tell them who you're looking for and they go find who your dream mentor would be.”

The Global Teen Leaders are chosen by the We Are Family Foundation (WAAF). They will convene virtually from July 12 to Aug. 18.

Khaligi says it is an opportunity to continue his nonprofit work.

“We work with young people on providing increased access to higher education so we can break the cycle of poverty while also engaging a lot of young people through our chapters program,” Khaligi said.

Khaligi is co-founder and executive director of EEqual. He says in Colorado, there are about 22,000 students experiencing homelessness and 1.5 million nationwide.

“In my high school calculus class, we had 30 students. There very well could have been three to four students who, after the bell rang, would be staying in their cars or driving up to the shelter,” Khaligi said.

EEqual is a youth-led organization, which pairs students with a mentor. That mentor helps students experiencing homeless or poverty receive scholarships.

Khaligi hopes this recognition of being selected as a Global Teen Leader, along with his acceptance to Harvard University, will help boost his social impact work.

“This is everything for me. This is part of my identity now, so I can't imagine myself not doing something like this,” Khaligi said.

Khaligi says EEqual is always looking for new donations and help from younger people to continue their mission.

You can find out more by visiting their website, EEqual.org.

