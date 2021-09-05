Colorado Task Force 1 heading home after hurricane response in Louisiana

DENVER — Members of Colorado Task Force 1 are returning home after spending more than a week in Louisiana helping residents recover from Hurricane Ida.

Forty-five members of the first-responders group, made up of personnel from fire agencies across the Front Range, sprang into action and left Colorado to the storm-ravaged state last Saturday, just before Ida moved onto the coast.

West Metro Fire tweeted Sunday that the task force was wrapping up their work in Grand Isle, Louisiana and New Orleans and headed back home. The team is expected to arrive back in Denver Tuesday evening.

The team assisted with search and rescue operations, damage assessments and helped animals that were left behind.

Many people are still struggling to obtain food, water and gas in Louisiana's southeastern parishes, which face a long road to recovery.

Ida is blamed for at least 17 deaths in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

The Associated Press contributed to this report