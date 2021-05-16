Colorado suspect in U.S. Capitol riot faces house arrest after mountain lion hunt

A Colorado hunting guide charged with participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol will likely be placed on 24/7 house arrest — instead of remaining free while his case is pending — because he violated the conditions of his release by hunting and killing a mountain lion.

Patrick Montgomery, a Littleton hunting guide, shot a mountain lion during a hunt in Douglas County on March 31, even though he was ordered not to possess any guns while the federal charges against him are pending, according to motions filed by prosecutors last week.

CPW On March 31, Montgomery texted a friend this photo of the mountain lion he harvested, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Montgomery, 48, is accused of kicking a Metropolitan police officer in the chest and wrestling with the officer to try to take the officer’s baton during the Jan. 6 riot in Washington, D.C., according to court records. He was indicted on 10 charges in April, including assaulting a police officer, engaging in physical violence and illegally entering the Capitol building.

Montgomery was allowed to remain free while the case was pending as long as he followed conditions set by a judge, including that he did not possess any guns — but he nevertheless continued to go hunting, according to court records.

“Montgomery has no respect for the Court’s orders, just like he had no respect for law enforcement at the Capitol on January 6,” reads a motion filed by prosecutors. “…Montgomery has flagrantly violated the law and has shown by his actions that he is unlikely to abide by Court orders.”

