Colorado survivors struggle after Vegas shooting

DENVER -- Three months after the Las Vegas shooting that claimed 51 lives and injured hundreds, the clock is ticking for survivors who need assistance.

A group of Colorado survivors now want to share their stories to help others struggling emotionally and mentally after the tragedy.

The deadline for the Las Vegas Victims' fund was Wednesday night, but there are still other funds and resources available.

One Colorado survivor said she only recently became aware of the resources. Since the shooting, Kimberly Mower, who was at the concert, has struggled with anxiety, and therapy was expensive. She has since learned there are resources to help, and she wants other survivors to know they are not alone.

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center can connect survivors with resources in their state, but they recommend people register.

