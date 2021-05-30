Watch
Colorado steel mill furnace explosion injures 7

Elizabeth Daniel
Posted at 1:55 PM, May 30, 2021
PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — A furnace explosion at a steel mill in Colorado has injured seven workers, three of them critically.

EVRAZ Vice President of Operations Dave Light says all seven were able to walk out and are expected to survive after Saturday’s blast at the EVRAZ steel mill in Pueblo.

KKTV reports two of the more seriously injured workers were hospitalized with respiratory injuries. A third was hospitalized with hand and face burns.

Firefighters got word of the blast around 6 p.m. Pueblo assistant fire chief Keith Miller says a cooling system failure at the steel-melting furnace may have caused the blast.

