Colorado staycation idea: Rediscover the Denver Zoo

DENVER — Spanning 84 acres and home to more than 3,000 animals, the Denver Zoo is worth rediscovering for families who are staying in town for spring break.

It offers the opportunity for visitors to have a good time and learn new things.

"Just because you’re out of school for the week doesn’t mean education has to stop," said Carlie McGuire, Digital Content Manager for the Denver Zoo. "Encourage questions, be curious."

If you haven't been to the zoo in a while, there may be some new exhibits for you to enjoy.

In September, the zoo introduced the Pinnacol African Penguin Point exhibit.

It also plans to bring back the hands-on experience of Stingray Cove this spring.

The zoo is a great place to visit for people of all ages.

"Look at the zoo through your kids' eyes is just going to be such a special thing for a parent a caretaker," McGuire said. "They’re learning things. They’re absorbing it."

