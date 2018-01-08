Colorado State student thrown to ground during arrest faces trial

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado college student shown on video being thrown face-first to the sidewalk by a police officer last year is set to go on trial Monday.

Twenty-two-year-old Michaella Surat was charged with resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer, both misdemeanors, in Fort Collins following her arrest in April.

Police say the Colorado State University student hit an officer multiple times after her boyfriend was detained outside a bar and also grabbed an officer by the throat. Authorities say force was needed to arrest her.

The officer, Randy Klamser, was cleared of wrongdoing in June after an internal investigation. Police said he followed standard procedure.

Surat's lawyer said she sustained a concussion and bruises.