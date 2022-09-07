Colorado State Patrol wants to talk with driver about deadly crash involving pedestrian

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol would like to talk with a driver involved in a crash where a pedestrian died.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Aug. 31 in the area of West 72nd Avenue and Pecos Street.

One of the involved drivers stayed on scene initially but left before giving his information and involvement, according to CSP.

Investigators would like to talk with the driver about the crash but are not looking to press charges against him.

CSP obtained surveillance video of the driver and his vehicle from a Circle K gas station near the scene. The vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored Chevrolet Suburban, GMC Yukon or a similar vehicle with a lift, after-market wheels and dark tint. The driver has short hair and was seen wearing a green polo-style shirt that night.

Colorado State Patrol

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado State Patrol Dispatch Center at 303-239-4501 and reference case number 1D222814.