Colorado State Patrol, Vitalant team up for virtual blood drive

The Colorado State Patrol is teaming up with Vitalant for a virtual blood drive to help combat the national blood shortage.

Earlier this month, the American Red Cross sounded the alarm about the shortage — a shortage the organization says is its worst in over a decade.

Organizations typically see a dramatic decline in donations during the winter months, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made things worse by forcing the cancellation of many blood donation events.

So how does a virtual blood drive work?

Those looking to participate can sign up to receive an email invitation to donate. After receiving your email, click "Schedule Now" to select a time and location that works best for you.

Be sure to bring your photo ID to your appointment. For what to do before, during and after your donation, click here.

"The Colorado State Patrol is known for our life saving efforts on the road, but this virtual blood drive is another way we can show Colorado how much we value them," said Sergeant Troy Kessler of the Colorado State Patrol. "We've observed first hand the number of people needing blood following serious crashes, so we know how important this cause is." You're courageous too! Please take the 30 minutes out of your day, schedule the appointment, and save a life. On behalf of the Colorado State Patrol, we thank you for your willingness to help in this life-saving cause.

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood and/or platelets, according to the American Red Cross. Your donation goes a long way. According to the Community Blood Center, one pint of blood, or one donation, can save up to three lives.

Vitalant will also test each successful donations for COVID-19.

To participate in the virtual blood drive, click here.