Colorado State Patrol urges Coloradans to avoid driving during winter storm

DENVER — With feet of snow expected in Colorado over the coming weekend, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) officers have one message for Coloradans: don't drive if you don't have to.

"We always hope for the best that [emergencies] are going to be relatively minor and that most people will stay off the road," CSP Trooper Josh Lewis said. "If you can avoid going out, that is the absolute best advice we can give."

However, with heavy ski traffic expected on I-70 combined with difficult driving conditions, Lewis believes emergency crews will be busy.

"We're gonna see an influx of vehicles off the road crashes," Lewis said. "We still encourage you to stay home or get to a destination before the snow starts falling."

The Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming is preparing emergency sites for stranded drivers along major traffic routes.

Traction laws will be in effect this weekend as well. During winter storms, or when conditions require, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will implement the Traction Law. During a Traction Law, all motorists are required to have either a 4WD or AWD vehicle and 3/16” tread depth or chains for snow traction.