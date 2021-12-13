Colorado State Patrol introduces 2 dogs trained to detect explosives

DENVER — Two new four-legged specialists have joined the Colorado State Patrol.

On Monday afternoon, CSP introduced Oly and Scout, two canines that are specially trained in detecting explosives. Both are German shorthair pointers.

They are trained to detect explosives, firearms, and shell casing, CSP said, and will typically stay at the Colorado State Capitol complex. However, they will also travel around the state when needed to help with other investigations.

“Ensuring the highest levels of security for visitors and employees at the Capitol is of the utmost concern for our troopers and security personnel,” said Colonel Matthew C. Packard, chief of the CSP. “These working dogs are incredibly skillful and they will bring an immediate difference in our safety goals.”

Both Oly and Scout passed a test to ensure they could be trained for the job and are healthy enough to work for several years. They also both passed weeks of vigorous training with their handlers.

Oly was born in July 2020 and Scout was born in July 2021.

Both dogs are from Hungary.

CSP has used canines for other specialties in the past, such as narcotic detection.