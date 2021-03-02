Menu

Colorado Springs youth pastor arrested on child sexual assault charge

Posted at 3:42 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 17:42:26-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have arrested a former Colorado Springs youth pastor on a child sexual assault charge.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a report on the accusation involving Vincent Stites, 49, in September 2020. Through their investigation, CSPD discovered Stites, a former youth pastor at Friendship Assembly of God Church, engaged in a consensual sexual relationship with an underage female parishioner who had been a member of his youth group in the mid-2000s.

Stites is also an owner of HellScream Haunted House/ HellScream Haunts amusement Center in Colorado Springs.

Stites was arrested on Feb. 24 and charged with one count of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

CSPD is asking anyone with information regarding the investigation or who may have been a victim to contact them at (719) 444-7000 and reference call screen number 20404547 when providing information.

