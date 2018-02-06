Colorado Springs shooting and more: 5 Things to Know for Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018

DENVER -- Good morning! Here’s what you need to know today, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018.

1. El Paso County deputy shot, killed; 4 others injured

An investigation continues after a suspected car thief shot and killed an El Paso County Sheriff's deputy and wounded three other law enforcement officers and one civilian in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon.

2. First Alert Action Day as another cold front moves in

Another cold front is pushing through Colorado! We are under a First Alert Action Day for the wintry mix that will move in Monday night and early Tuesday. Roads may be slick through around 9 a.m., but should improve in the midday hours as temperatures rise into the mid-to upper 30s.

3. Tuesday is National Frozen Yogurt Day

4. Dow sheds 1,175 points in biggest single-day drop

The losses erase the stock market's gains from the start of the year as investors fret over signs of inflation and rising interest rates.

5. House panel votes to release Dems' rebuttal

The document — intended to counter a formerly secret GOP memo on the Russia investigation — now goes to Trump, who has five days to decide whether to declassify it.