Colorado Springs settles $2.5M police discrimination lawsuit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The city of Colorado Springs has approved a $2.5 million settlement for 12 female police officers who say their careers were harmed by a physical aptitude test that discriminated against women.

The Gazette reports that the agreement comes six months after a federal judge ruled in the women's favor, upholding their claims of civil rights violations.

The officers filed the lawsuit in May 2015, claiming that mandatory police testing imposed disproportionate challenges on women over the age of 40.

Colorado Springs spokeswoman Jamie Fabos says the city stands behind the tests that were administered and does not believe the testing is discriminatory.

Fabos says the settlement was a means of ending the case's drain on city resources.

Plaintiffs' attorney Ian Kalmanowitz and two of the officers declined to comment.