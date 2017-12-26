Colorado Springs seeks solutions for deer overpopulation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado Springs' urban deer population is said to be dangerously high, and City Council is considering options to reduce it.

The Gazette reports city officials next month will speak with state Parks and Wildlife area wildlife manager Frank McGee to learn more about the problem and potential solutions.

McGee says regulated urban hunting involving bow and arrows and not firearm might be one of the most viable options.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Bill Vogrin says about 20 deer live in every square mile of southwest Colorado Springs.

Authorities say Colorado Springs' dense deer population results in a high level of vehicle-vs.-deer crashes.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says 169 such accidents occurred last year along local stretches of Interstate 25, U.S. 24 and Colorado 115.