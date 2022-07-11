COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs officers shot and killed a man who threatened them with a weapon while they were responding to a domestic violence call.

Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to an apartment complex in the 4200 block of Sanders View in Colorado Springs at approximately 9:16 p.m. for a report of a domestic violence incident, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. A woman in one of the units had obvious signs of injury, the sheriff's office said.

While responding, a man came out of the unit holding a weapon, which the sheriff's office did not identify more specifically. The man began raising it toward the officers, according to the sheriff's office, and at least one officer shot the man. The sheriff's office did not provide information on how many times he was shot or how many officers fired their weapons.

The man died at the scene.

No other members of the public or any officers were injured. The officers who were involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting as the lead agency.

No other information was immediately available.