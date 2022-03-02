Colorado Springs police searching for 2 missing 11-year-old girls

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police in Colorado Springs are searching for two 11-year-old girls who have been missing since Tuesday afternoon.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said Kaydence Betzler and Julia Sherer both voluntarily left their homes sometime during the afternoon on Tuesday. Their homes are located along the 2400 block of Farnsworth Drive and the 2500 block of Astrozon Boulevard.

Betzler is described as a white female standing about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds, according to police. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a navy sweatshirt, black pants, and black and white shoes.

Sherer is described as a Black female standing about 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in a yellow Tweety Bird sweatshirt and tan pants, according to police.

Anybody with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.