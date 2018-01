Colorado Springs Police respond to 'active shooting' scene; no injuries reported

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police in Colorado Springs are responding to what they describe as an active shooting scene. No injuries have been reported.

Police are searching for a suspect near the intersection of North Union Boulevard and Vickers Drive in the northeast area of the city.

Emergency notifications were sent to residents near Lynmar Apartments, warning them to shelter in place.

#CSPD working critical incident- active shooter- near Union and Vickers. Reverse 9-1-1 message has been sent to area residents. Police Blotter #25205 https://t.co/CjbvRoi0Lc pic.twitter.com/G3WgVtVzvS — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) January 19, 2018

Police have set up a large perimeter in the area and described the event on their Twitter feed as a "critical incident."

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his 30’s, measuring 6-feet tall and wearing a gray hoodie and light blue jeans.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story. Check back with Denver7 for updates.