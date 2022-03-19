COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs police officer was arrested Friday on four charges, including kidnapping, according to Interim Chief Adrian Vasquez.

According to Vasquez, on March 9 during a felony investigation, detectives were made aware of allegations of criminal activity involving Shane Reed.

Detectives began a separate investigation and discovered probable cause to arrest Reed, Vasquez said. Reed was arrested on March 18 for the following charges:



Second-degree kidnapping, class 4 felony

Child abuse — knowingly/recklessly any injury other than SBI, class one misdemeanor

Menacing — threat/physical action/fear of SBI, class three misdemeanor

Harassment — strike, shove, kick, class three misdemeanor

He was booked into the El Paso County Jail.

At the time of his arrest, Reed was assigned as a patrol officer in the Stetson Hills Division, according to Vasquez. He has been employed by CSPD since March 2018.

Reed has been placed on administrative leave.

“The Colorado Springs Police Department values the trust placed in our organization by the community, and we are committed to holding officers accountable who violate that trust," Vasquez said in a press release. "Today, CSPD Detectives arrested Officer Shane Reed for several serious charges to include one felony charge. While Officer Reed has the same presumption of innocence and due process rights as every person arrested, it is important that the Citizens of Colorado Springs know that their officers will be held accountable when their actions warrant it."

Vasquez said the investigation is active and ongoing.