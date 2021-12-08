1 dead after police shooting on Herd Street

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed this morning that a man is dead following a police shooting on the 1700 block of Herd Street.

Police say the incident began when CSPD responded to a burglary around 2:30 in the morning. When police arrived on scene, the suspect confronted the officers with a knife, and at least one of the officers fired shots.

Colorado Springs Police have taped off a neighborhood near Union and Monterey in response to the shooting. CSPD plans to be at the scene for the next 4-5 hours to conduct an investigation into the event.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office will lead the investigation into the shooting per Colorado law.

This is a developing story, News5 is on the scene.

