Colorado Springs named 2nd best place to live in US; Denver ranked 3rd

Kurt Sevits
10:36 AM, Apr 10, 2018
10:36 AM, Apr 10, 2018
best places to live | best us cities | best cities to live in | us news and world report | us news ranking
TheBroadmoor.com

DENVER – Colorado’s two biggest metro areas are also some of the best places in the country in which to live, according to a new report.

The ranking, from U.S. News and World Report, names Colorado Springs the second-best place to live, followed by Denver in third place.

U.S. News said it used a variety of government agencies and other data sources to determine things like quality of life, cost of living, the strength of the job market, desirability and migration rates.

Based on those criteria, Austin, Texas landed in the top spot. Des Moines, Iowa and Fayetteville, Arkansas round out the top five:

1. Austin, TX
2. Colorado Springs, CO
3. Denver, CO
4. Des Moines, IA
5. Fayetteville, AR
6. Portland, OR
7. Huntsville, AL
8. Washington, DC
9. Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN
10. Seattle

U.S. News and World Report also ranked the most affordable cities and – no surprise here – no Colorado cities made that list.

To read more, log on to usnews.com.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top