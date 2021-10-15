Colorado Springs man wanted for murder out of El Paso County found in New York

A Colorado Springs man wanted on a first-degree murder charge out of El Paso County was found and arrested in New York on Wednesday.

According to the New York State Police, on Oct. 4, the Sag Harbor Police Department in New York received a report from the North Plainfield Police Department in New Jersey that a missing woman from Colorado Springs may be at the Sag Harbor Inn.

When the police went to the inn in search of Masany Cruz, 29, they instead found her husband, William Cruz, 31, also of Colorado Springs.

He was alone at the inn. He was taken into custody and brought to a hospital for treatment for an unknown issue, according to New York State Police.

As this was happening, police in Colorado Springs went to the last known address for the couple. There, they found Masany Cruz deceased.

A multi-state investigation began between the New York State Police, Sag Harbor Police, North Plainfield Police Department, and Colorado Springs Police Department. The officials obtained search warrants in Colorado and Sag Harbor.

Based on the subsequent investigation, police determined that nobody had heard from Masany Cruz since Sept. 14, and that William Cruz left Colorado around Sept. 15 and arrived on Long Island in New York on Sept. 18, according to New York State Police.

Following the investigation, William Cruz was arrested by New York State Police investigators on Oct. 13 as a fugitive from justice based on an arrest warrant from El Paso County, where he is wanted on a first-degree murder charge.