Colorado Springs man arrested in Arizona cold cases that occurred in 1989, 1990

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection with two cold cases in Mesa that occurred more than three decades ago.

They say 58-year-old Thomas Davis Cox, who was living in Colorado Springs, is being held on a $1 million cash bond after being indicted on 16 counts in the cases including suspicion of first-degree murder, sexual assault, burglary and kidnapping.

Court records show Cox allegedly killed a 22-year-old woman in her Mesa apartment in October 1989 and sexually assaulted a 23-year-old woman a year later in the same apartment complex.

Police say Cox recently was connected to both cases by DNA and fingerprint analysis and was extradited from Colorado to Phoenix.

Read the full story from The Associated Press.