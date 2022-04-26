Colorado Springs man arrested in Arizona cold cases that occurred in 1989, 1990

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection with two cold cases in Mesa that occurred more than three decades ago.
They say 58-year-old Thomas Davis Cox, who was living in Colorado Springs, is being held on a $1 million cash bond after being indicted on 16 counts in the cases including suspicion of first-degree murder, sexual assault, burglary and kidnapping.
Court records show Cox allegedly killed a 22-year-old woman in her Mesa apartment in October 1989 and sexually assaulted a 23-year-old woman a year later in the same apartment complex.
Police say Cox recently was connected to both cases by DNA and fingerprint analysis and was extradited from Colorado to Phoenix.